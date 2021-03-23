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Dr. Robert A. Morey--Hating your Enemies
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45 views • March 23, 2021
Dr. Robert A. Morey explains the passage from King David about hating your enemies (war). Dr. Bob explains what the context of Sermon on the Mount meant such as love your enemies; he is referring to "Personal Ethics" such as lover your neighbor and everyday grievances. There are different kinds of ethics: 1. Personal Ethics, 2. War Time Ethics, 3. Legal State Ethics, etc. ). Because most Christians do not understand hermeneutics, they misapply passages. Most Christians do not know how to read the Bible.
Recommended Book: "When is it Right to Fight?"
https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781632219459&;HC_ISBN=
Recommended Book: "When is it Right to Fight?"
https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781632219459&;HC_ISBN=
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