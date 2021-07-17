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TREVOR LOUDON EXPOSES THE MARXIST INFILTRATION OF AMERICA
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528 views • July 17, 2021
Trevor Loudon is an accomplished author, filmmaker, and subject matter expert on the Marxist infiltration of America.
In this talk, Trevor Loudon will tell you about the traitors and subversives operating in America. Mr. Loudon will name names and expose well-funded Marxist groups working tirelessly to replace our freedom and liberty with violent revolution, chaos, and destroying our civil society.
We saw our civil society tested with Antifa, BLM, and Democrat Socialist of America riots in multiple cities. These riots were successful in dividing America along racial lines tearing apart our cultural melting pot.
Our nation's rule of law is being tested as Marxist groups use violence to defund the police and demonize law enforcement for doing their jobs.
You are seeing all these elements of violent riots, law enforcement being physically attacked, cops being put on trial in kangaroo courts, legislation depleting our treasury, and the heavy hand of some Democrat Marxist politicians getting drunk on temporary powers given to them during a national emergency.
In our schools, you see Critical Race Theory taking hold in your children's curriculum at an early age. Critical Race Theory is a Marxist invention teaching that white people are the oppressors, and it is politically correct to shame whites just because of their skin color. Trevor Loudon exposes all the Marxist groups pushing this evil unAmerican ideology into our public schools and universities.
Knowledge is power - watch this video and verify every fact presented then you will be empowered to challenge this Marxist influence in your sphere of influence.
Trevor Loudon's FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/TrevorLoudon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrevorLoudon1
Website: https://www.trevorloudon.com/about/
Donate: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
In this talk, Trevor Loudon will tell you about the traitors and subversives operating in America. Mr. Loudon will name names and expose well-funded Marxist groups working tirelessly to replace our freedom and liberty with violent revolution, chaos, and destroying our civil society.
We saw our civil society tested with Antifa, BLM, and Democrat Socialist of America riots in multiple cities. These riots were successful in dividing America along racial lines tearing apart our cultural melting pot.
Our nation's rule of law is being tested as Marxist groups use violence to defund the police and demonize law enforcement for doing their jobs.
You are seeing all these elements of violent riots, law enforcement being physically attacked, cops being put on trial in kangaroo courts, legislation depleting our treasury, and the heavy hand of some Democrat Marxist politicians getting drunk on temporary powers given to them during a national emergency.
In our schools, you see Critical Race Theory taking hold in your children's curriculum at an early age. Critical Race Theory is a Marxist invention teaching that white people are the oppressors, and it is politically correct to shame whites just because of their skin color. Trevor Loudon exposes all the Marxist groups pushing this evil unAmerican ideology into our public schools and universities.
Knowledge is power - watch this video and verify every fact presented then you will be empowered to challenge this Marxist influence in your sphere of influence.
Trevor Loudon's FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/TrevorLoudon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrevorLoudon1
Website: https://www.trevorloudon.com/about/
Donate: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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