BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week September 6 - 12, 2024
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9978 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
91 views • 7 months ago

▪️In the Red Sea region, the Houthis shot down two U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones over Marib and Saada provinces. Thus, since the beginning of the escalation, Ansar Allah fighters have already destroyed nine UAVs of this type since October 7, 2023.

▪️Meanwhile, coalition forces neutralized about ten Houthi drones and one uncrewed boat during the week. According to U.S. Central Command, they posed a threat to both warships and merchant vessels.

▪️U.S. aircraft also attacked Houthi targets in Yemeni territory under their control. Launchers near the small settlement of Maqbanah came under fire, among others.

▪️Simultaneously, the U.S. Air Force launched two strikes on a school in the village of Al Janadiyah in Yemen's Taiz province. The raid killed two people and injured at least five residents.

▪️In Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, a US drone attacked a car on the Al-Suqqariya - Al-Bukamal road. Four people were killed, one of whom was affiliated with the IRGC. The vehicle itself was carrying weapons for pro-Iranian militias.

▪️As for the actions of the Israelis, they launched one of the largest attacks on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. South-west of the town of Masyaf, a research institute involved in the production of precision surface-to-surface missiles became the target.

▪️Near the end of the week, Israeli forces launched a drone to attack a car on the Quneitra-Damascus road. Two people were killed and several others nearby were injured.

▪️At the same time, the Turkish Armed Forces continued to conduct a military operation on the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan. Airstrikes destroyed 21 targets, including caves, shelters and hideouts.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
syriairaqyemenhighlights of the weekescalation of the situation in the middle east6 - 12 september 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy