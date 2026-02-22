⚡️A police car was blown up in Lviv. After the arrival of additional police and National Guard forces, a second explosion occurred. There are dead and injured among the law enforcement officers.

More info: Explosions were reported in central Lvov, according to Ukrainian channels. Ukraine’s National Police says there are dead and wounded law enforcement officers, and local sources report additional injured, including a serviceman.

Preliminary information indicates the blasts began after a police patrol arrived at the scene in response to a call.

There was no air raid alert and no reported sounds of drones prior to the blasts.

Police in Lvov were reportedly lured into an ambush after receiving a false call about an illegal break-in at a store.

According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, an explosion occurred when officers entered the building. A second blast followed after another unit arrived. Reports say fourteen police officers and one National Guard serviceman were wounded. One officer was killed.

Adding: 💥5 iskanders targeting Kiev.

Energy facilities in Kiev are targeted, with explosions reported in the city.

Around 90 UAVs are on approach as well.

Kiev is being pounded by ballistic missiles. Zircon missiles launched from Crimea were also reportedly used, while UAVs are flying toward the city.

Air raids across Ukraine.

Up to 4 MiG-31K's are airborne. Strategic bombers reportedly launched cruise missiles.

Some Ukrainian monitoring channels are reporting a possible Oreshnik strike, but that is unlikely to happen.

Adding:

Two Majors #Review #Briefing for the morning of February 22, 2026

▪️The reduction of the combat potential of both sides by Washington has become a clearly present external factor in the conflict, a kind of third shadow player in the protracted war. The restriction of diesel from Eastern Europe for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the consequences of "Starlink", a sharp campaign against Telegram, numerous strikes on Belgorod, the lack of air defense systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an excess of HIMARS, all this hints at the work of external forces in the interests of stagnation of the conflict and creating the illusion of a hopeless situation other than a freeze in hostilities.

▪️The course of historical lectures from Medinsky (as well as the fact of his replacement) was intended to show Moscow's intentions after the attempt on General Alekseev. "Omega" in the mind, but the age of a truly combat-ready general, unfortunately, does not allow us to talk about his soon and full return to service. Everyone who has ever encountered him in service wishes him a speedy recovery.

▪️In the south of Konstantinovka - battles. Our forces are making every effort to justify the set goals of the offensive in the future. This takes time. The problematic issue remains the desire to get ahead of events and report upwards, including in areas like the Torsk and Dobropillia salients, where battles have been going on all week. Conditions are being created for further breakthroughs of the front. The Zaporozhye front is conducting battles on the previous lines, despite the objective difficulties. Nevertheless, missile strikes from HIMARS MLRS on the Belgorod region have become systematic. The main target remains the region's energy facilities. In the embittered actions of Kiev, one can discern an attempt to respond to the knockout of energy facilities of the former USSR.

▪️The preparations of EU countries for military actions against Russia remain important. If Washington is trying to pretend, then once-industrial Europe seems to be deliberately trying to plunge into a steep decline.

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)