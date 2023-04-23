Embassies and consulates should be about diplomacy, international affair, relationships between 2 countries, but the CCP is not used for that. Theirs are filled mainly with spies

https://gettr.com/post/p2f4xf94bfb
Embassies and consulates should be about diplomacy, international affair, relationships between 2 countries, and possibly the peoples of those 2 nations, but the CCP is not used for that. Theirs are filled mainly with spies.
大使館和領事館應該是關於外交、國際事務、兩國之間的關係，可能還有這兩個國家的人民，但中共不用於這些。 他們的主要是間諜。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.