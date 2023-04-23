Embassies and consulates should be about diplomacy, international affair, relationships between 2 countries, but the CCP is not used for that. Theirs are filled mainly with spies

https://gettr.com/post/p2f4xf94bfb

Embassies and consulates should be about diplomacy, international affair, relationships between 2 countries, and possibly the peoples of those 2 nations, but the CCP is not used for that. Theirs are filled mainly with spies.

大使館和領事館應該是關於外交、國際事務、兩國之間的關係，可能還有這兩個國家的人民，但中共不用於這些。 他們的主要是間諜。

