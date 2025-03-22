BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Democrat Party is getting more Violent AutoPen Signature JFK Files
68 views • 1 month ago

“In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released.

The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176.”

As of March 18, 2025, the records are available to access either online at this page or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland. As the records continue to be digitized, they will be posted to this page.”

Statement from DNI head Tulsi Gabbard:

President Trump Told Roger Stone, "It's So Horrible- I Can't Tell You, But Someday You'll Know," & That The World Will Be Shocked By What The JFK Files He's About To Release PROVE

Roger Stone Says The World Should Brace For Conclusive Proof That The CIA Orchestrated The Assassination Of President Kennedy In Dallas, Texas 1963

