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JERRY MARZINSKY ~ Demonic Archon Possession Of The Psychotic Mind & Schizophrenia [Age Of Truth TV]
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107 views • December 03, 2020
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YOU´RE INSANE........or so they say!!!! But those people with a PSYCHOTIC MIND, are they really insane in the way that Doctors and Psychiatrists have labelled them? Or are they possessed? Are these people not being treated with the proper treatment, care, consideration and respect? Could EVERYTHING you know and hear about the way mentally challenged people are treated and medicated by Doctors - be wrong??
HOW is that connected with the way that the rest of the world is run? Are we being told the truth?
Psychiatrist JERRY MARZINSKY is the special guest on AGE OF TRUTH TV, and he is truly opening a can of worms, a secret "Pandoras Box" of secrets, lies and disinformation about the psychological treatment of patients suffering from mental disorders. Interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. An incredibly fascinating, controversial and informative in-depth interview.
THE PSYCHOTIC MIND & SCHIZOPHRENIA = DEMON ARCHON PARASITES POSSESSING YOUR MIND!
Jerry Marzinsky is a licensed Psychotherapist with 35 years of experience, working with the criminally insane, dangerous prisoners with severe mental health problems, Schizophrenics and Psychotics hearing voices.
Marzinsky has decades of experience working with Psychiatric Patients in both the Arizona Prison System and as the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Counselor Senior at Yarbrough Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, Central State Hospital, Milledgeville, Georgia. Jerry is a licensed mental health practitioner, specializing in psychiatric care and he is a licensed pilot and SCUBA diver. He is also an avid explorer of nature and things that go bump in the night.
Are your thoughts your own? Let's take a fascinating voyage through the psychotic mind into the presence of another world. What do the voices say? You may realize that we all hear the voices, some just hear them louder. Are schizophrenic voices supernatural psychic parasites preying on humanity and guiding us to discord?
"Schizophrenia is one of the top ten health problems in the world. The establishment continues barking up the wrong tree futilely pushing their chemical imbalance theory which has many times over been proven false. They have no solution and no cure. We do. They aren’t going to like it." - Jerry Marzinsky
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by abnormal social behaviour and failure to understand reality. Common symptoms include false beliefs, unclear or confused thinking, hearing voices that others do not, reduced social engagement and emotional expression, and a lack of motivation.
Jerry spent time working as a mental health counsellor in the Prison System and found that many of the prisoners who were regarded as schizophrenics or mentally unstable were likewise being tormented by voices. These “voices” can give detailed instructions to individuals and even seem to be familiar with distant geography and the future behaviour of people. This is one of the most important interviews ever given by a mental health expert with a verifiable background. Jerry has been in the trenches healing people tormented by negative entities. Jerry also talks about the true nature of the PhD training in the Psychiatric field and how it is meant to brainwash the prospective PhD’s into believing what they are told and doing what the system wants them to do. Psychiatrists became angered at Jerry when they found out he was asking patients about the voices they were hearing. Jerry quit the PhD program in disgust when he found out what it was all about.
JERRY MARZINSKY - WEBSITES:
www.jerrymarzinsky.com
www.keyholejourney.com
Filmed at AOT TV Studios
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to
Tucson, Arizona, USA
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
YOU´RE INSANE........or so they say!!!! But those people with a PSYCHOTIC MIND, are they really insane in the way that Doctors and Psychiatrists have labelled them? Or are they possessed? Are these people not being treated with the proper treatment, care, consideration and respect? Could EVERYTHING you know and hear about the way mentally challenged people are treated and medicated by Doctors - be wrong??
HOW is that connected with the way that the rest of the world is run? Are we being told the truth?
Psychiatrist JERRY MARZINSKY is the special guest on AGE OF TRUTH TV, and he is truly opening a can of worms, a secret "Pandoras Box" of secrets, lies and disinformation about the psychological treatment of patients suffering from mental disorders. Interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. An incredibly fascinating, controversial and informative in-depth interview.
THE PSYCHOTIC MIND & SCHIZOPHRENIA = DEMON ARCHON PARASITES POSSESSING YOUR MIND!
Jerry Marzinsky is a licensed Psychotherapist with 35 years of experience, working with the criminally insane, dangerous prisoners with severe mental health problems, Schizophrenics and Psychotics hearing voices.
Marzinsky has decades of experience working with Psychiatric Patients in both the Arizona Prison System and as the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Counselor Senior at Yarbrough Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, Central State Hospital, Milledgeville, Georgia. Jerry is a licensed mental health practitioner, specializing in psychiatric care and he is a licensed pilot and SCUBA diver. He is also an avid explorer of nature and things that go bump in the night.
Are your thoughts your own? Let's take a fascinating voyage through the psychotic mind into the presence of another world. What do the voices say? You may realize that we all hear the voices, some just hear them louder. Are schizophrenic voices supernatural psychic parasites preying on humanity and guiding us to discord?
"Schizophrenia is one of the top ten health problems in the world. The establishment continues barking up the wrong tree futilely pushing their chemical imbalance theory which has many times over been proven false. They have no solution and no cure. We do. They aren’t going to like it." - Jerry Marzinsky
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by abnormal social behaviour and failure to understand reality. Common symptoms include false beliefs, unclear or confused thinking, hearing voices that others do not, reduced social engagement and emotional expression, and a lack of motivation.
Jerry spent time working as a mental health counsellor in the Prison System and found that many of the prisoners who were regarded as schizophrenics or mentally unstable were likewise being tormented by voices. These “voices” can give detailed instructions to individuals and even seem to be familiar with distant geography and the future behaviour of people. This is one of the most important interviews ever given by a mental health expert with a verifiable background. Jerry has been in the trenches healing people tormented by negative entities. Jerry also talks about the true nature of the PhD training in the Psychiatric field and how it is meant to brainwash the prospective PhD’s into believing what they are told and doing what the system wants them to do. Psychiatrists became angered at Jerry when they found out he was asking patients about the voices they were hearing. Jerry quit the PhD program in disgust when he found out what it was all about.
JERRY MARZINSKY - WEBSITES:
www.jerrymarzinsky.com
www.keyholejourney.com
Filmed at AOT TV Studios
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to
Tucson, Arizona, USA
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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