Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Dec 26, 2022





We are so used to Russia and Ukraine being at war, but news headlines and Prophecies are showing us that soon, war will not be contained to just one are, it will become worldwide. Putin openly stated that he has the most powerful nuclear missile in the world called “Satan II”, and it’s ready for combat.





00:00 - Putin readies most Powerful Nuclear Weapon

05:56 - Air Defences Deploy around Moscow

09:04 - Russia moving Trainloads into Belarus

14:56 - A Word from Heaven’s Courts

18:44 - “Only way to beat NATO is with Nuclear Weapons”

22:06 - Active Prophecies

25:07 - Joseph’s Kitchen





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22fe5g-war-will-no-longer-be-contained-to-one-area-12262022.html



