The Secret Masonic Victory of World War Two Part 14

“There are no nations. There are no peoples. There are no Russians. There are no Arabs. There are no third worlds. There is no West. There is no America. There is no democracy. There is only IBM and ITT and AT&T and DuPont, Dow, Union Carbide, and Exxon. Those are the nations of the world today. We no longer live in a world of nations and ideologies.”

“The power of these concerns crosses all borders. We witness the explicit battle between multinationals and the sovereign states; the most important political, economical and military decisions of these states are being undermined by global organizations that are not controlled nor held responsible by any government or political organization. The entire political structure of the world is being undermined.”

“Create problems on an international level and then offer the solution that best fits the goal that is strived for.”