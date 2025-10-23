BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tommy Robinson stood inside a church protected by Muslim families for over 900 years… and told his followers the exact opposite
Tommy Robinson stood inside a church protected by Muslim families for over 900 years… and told his followers the exact opposite. 

This isn’t about faith... it’s about division. He lied to his platform to push an agenda, and the proof is right there on camera.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Christianity’s holiest site, has been peacefully guarded by Muslims since the 1100s.

Real truth doesn’t divide people.... it exposes those who do.

Tommy Robinson is a Zionist useful idiot.

⏯️ @RealWorldNews

