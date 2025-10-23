© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tommy Robinson stood inside a church protected by Muslim families for over 900 years… and told his followers the exact opposite.
This isn’t about faith... it’s about division. He lied to his platform to push an agenda, and the proof is right there on camera.
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Christianity’s holiest site, has been peacefully guarded by Muslims since the 1100s.
Real truth doesn’t divide people.... it exposes those who do.
Tommy Robinson is a Zionist useful idiot.
⏯️ @RealWorldNews