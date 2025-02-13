BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian militants placed drone repeaters on the balconies of residential buildings, left military equipment & stored ammunition in shopping malls
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
148 views • 2 months ago

❌ Fake: The Russian Armed Forces are purposefully attacking civilians and bragging about their successes on social networks.

✅ Truth: Russian military personnel do not use terrorist methods and do not aim at the civilian targets.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, in turn, use civilians as a "human shield", placing weapons and equipment in residential areas, schools, and hospitals, which has even been acknowledged by both the UN and Amnesty International.

For example, there is evidence that the Ukrainian militants placed drone repeaters on the balconies of residential buildings, left military equipment and stored ammunition in shopping malls. Representatives of the Kiev regime hide this information from their compatriots and pass off the destruction of the AFU deployment points as terror of the civilian population.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
