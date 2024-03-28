Create New Account
Massive Strange Rings Above Australia -- GEO-ENGINEERING -- RADAR CAUGHT ON THE SATELLITE VIEWER -- AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago

Published 2 years ago..


This is from a few years ago now when these frequency rings were caught and a surprised weather man comments.

These rings and other weather warfare tactics and anomalies are hard to see now as they get blocked from the publics view and all the real weatherman have been sacked and replaced by NWO engaged script reading sock puppets.

No wonder the video was cut short and the real weather man didn't get to finish what he was saying .. you'll never see this on MSM.. !


Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Bureau of Meteorology - Australia

http://satview.bom.gov.au/


GOES Image Viewer

https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/

http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#

https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6

https://earth.nullschool.net/

https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

https://weather.cod.edu/

https://texasstormchasers.com/app/

https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareainwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelgenocidthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires

