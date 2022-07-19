In a recent report out of South Florida, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is using rhetoric unbecoming a sheriff or anyone in public office as he refers to people who have not been convicted of a crime and in which the public knows virtually anything about them as "oxygen stealers" that should be "euthanized." It's ironic coming from a man who used his position as undersheriff to manipulate a woman into having sex with him, then after getting her pregnant demanded she murder their baby via an abortion. He has lied about it, he's impersonated a police officer in the state of Florida for 16 years at least and he's used a public website to promote the fraud of his education. All of this is documented and was submitted to Governor Ron DeSantis, the attorney general, FDLE and the Ethics Commission who all swept it under the rug. This is the same DeSantis now positioning himself to run for the White House. Is this what you really want there?

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/exhibit-a-against-continuing-to-promote-ron-desantis-for-office-lee-county-sheriff-carmine-marceno-video/

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