BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Liberation of Kursk Region - Rybar's Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 4 weeks ago

Liberation of Kursk Region - Rybar's Analysis

Fighting along the state border

Russian troops are gradually pushing the AFU out of Kursk land. At the moment, the enemy has a rather narrow strip of territory under control and only two settlements: Oleshnya and Gornal, to which the liberators are steadily approaching. 

At the same time, the RF Armed Forces are fighting at the boundary Vladimirovka - Zhuravka - Basovka, pushing through the enemy's defense in Sumy region. 

🔻 More about the chronology of events at the site:

▪️ By March 24, Russian fighters managed to clear enemy positions in fields and strongholds in forest belts south of Lebedevka, where the AFU occupied both old RF Armed Forces fortifications and those created by their own hand during the occupation. The Russian paratroopers were advancing steadily towards the Suja IACP, one of the landmark sites of the AFU's Kursk adventure.

▪️ Only three days later, the Russian tricolor was raised on the territory of the border crossing by the guardsmen of the 51st Parachute Airborne Regiment. The enemy was also knocked out of the neighboring Gogolevka, where the enemy was defeated by soldiers of the 137th regiment, and the attacks towards Oleshne continued.

▪️ On the southern flank, meanwhile, fighting continues for Guevo, where the RF Armed Forces formed the Psyol River, having advanced from the direction of Kurilovka. The terrain here is characterized by a complex relief and the presence of vast forest areas, which plays into the hands of both the enemy and the advancing Russian troops.

▪️ Meanwhile, on the western flank, as of March 30, as a result of a series of attacks, Russian Armed Forces fighters occupied Veselovka, erecting a Russian flag on one of the communication towers in the village.

📌 Advancing towards Yunakovka from the north-west will not only make it possible to achieve success in Basovka, where Russian troops are fighting, relying on the positions taken in Novenkoye, but also to accelerate the liberation of the territory of Kursk Oblast due to the entry into the rear of the AFU.


@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy