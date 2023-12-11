Create New Account
Was 'Rona A Bioweapon?
You Have A Choice Going Forward

* Vax/mask mandates have nothing to do with vaccines or masks.

* They have everything to do with breaking down individual liberty — i.e. tyranny.

* The plandemic was a vehicle for everything else once they softened you up.

* The ’rona cover-up is a really big deal.

* Was it a bioweapon?


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 11 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v40qap3-one-of-the-best-speeches-ive-ever-heard-ep.-2147-12112023.html

big pharmalibertycover-upvaccine injuryrand paulmaria bartiromodan bonginogenocidetyrannybioweaponvaxadverse eventdemocidebiowarfaremandatejabbioterrorismlockdowncoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionexcess deathssudden deathdesigner virus

