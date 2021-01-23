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With Whom God Works and Speaks - Part 1 of 2
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20 views • January 23, 2021
We normally expect God to speak and work through “His” people, like “church people”, believers, His prophets and ministers. This 2-part sermon will show you how God often chooses to work with people we would LEAST expect, to his glory. In the coming years especially, we’re going to miss a LOT of God’s revelations and won’t recognize where God is working if we discount people and places God chooses to use. Also covered: how to discern a true or false prophet. Enjoy the messages. Feel free to comment.
Please visit us www.lightontherock.org
Please visit us www.lightontherock.org
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