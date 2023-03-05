PDJT's AGENDA 47 | Incredible initiatives for 'Freedom Cities' to re-ignite America

A QUANTUM LEAP in the American Standard of Living on the Trump Horizon!
Trump proposes building “freedom cities” on federal land to “reignite American imagination and give hundreds of thousands of … hard-working families a new shot at home ownership, and, in fact, the American dream.”
Source:
https://rumble.com/v2bnrwy-agenda-47-incredible-initiatives-for-freedom-cities-to-re-ignite-america.html
