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6.2.22: HOW much MORE DEMONIC TRASH can we take?...shootings, JABS, WAR, INFLATION, LIES! PRAY!
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143 views • June 03, 2022
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FLCCC - Vaccine InjuryTreatment Protocol
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FLCCC - Pharmacies - https://covid19criticalcare.com/pharmacies/
FLCCC Ivermectin Link
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Doctor locator:
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The Lad sets them straight on BBC question time
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24615
Policing As It Should Be Done!
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24713
Gas hits $8/gallon in Los Angeles while Biden administration attempts to distract American public with tone-deaf K-Pop boy band appearances https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24746
🔥The most heavily censored comedian in the United Kingdom for good reason. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24760
Before They Were Zombies: The Undead Intellect - A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeZhfLxXx9c
Dr Mattias Desmet on people who are in mass formation and keep taking them in the arm every six months. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24767
A sporting goods store president says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become "the best handgun salesmen in all of Canada," since announcing legislation to freeze handgun sales nationwide. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24792
This was the moment that Africa did us all a favour by blocking the so called WHOPandemicTreaty until at least 2024. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24732
There will be no report. John Durham sacrificed the pawn (Sussman) This is a game of chess. We want the Puppet Masters! How do you insert evidence legally? https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/24533
These people are sick! A new documentary shows doctors claiming prepubescent children are ready to change genders 'whenever they ask for it' and claiming they can safely 'pause' hormone development 'like music'. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96835
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AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Sanford and Son Theme Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5DnqW3F57E
FLCCC - Vaccine InjuryTreatment Protocol
https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/
FLCCC - Pharmacies - https://covid19criticalcare.com/pharmacies/
FLCCC Ivermectin Link
https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/SUMMARY-OF-THE-EVIDENCE-BASE.pdf
FLCCC Ivermectin Dosing - https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf
Doctor locator:
For quick response and 1 to 2 day med delivery:
MyFreeDoctor.com
The Lad sets them straight on BBC question time
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24615
Policing As It Should Be Done!
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24713
Gas hits $8/gallon in Los Angeles while Biden administration attempts to distract American public with tone-deaf K-Pop boy band appearances https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24746
🔥The most heavily censored comedian in the United Kingdom for good reason. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24760
Before They Were Zombies: The Undead Intellect - A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeZhfLxXx9c
Dr Mattias Desmet on people who are in mass formation and keep taking them in the arm every six months. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24767
A sporting goods store president says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become "the best handgun salesmen in all of Canada," since announcing legislation to freeze handgun sales nationwide. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24792
This was the moment that Africa did us all a favour by blocking the so called WHOPandemicTreaty until at least 2024. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24732
There will be no report. John Durham sacrificed the pawn (Sussman) This is a game of chess. We want the Puppet Masters! How do you insert evidence legally? https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/24533
These people are sick! A new documentary shows doctors claiming prepubescent children are ready to change genders 'whenever they ask for it' and claiming they can safely 'pause' hormone development 'like music'. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96835
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW CHALLENGE COINS – And We Know heavy Challenge Coin. Silver & Black 1 3/4 inch two sided coin. The Front had And We Know logo. The back has the quote, Romans 8:28. “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
Comes in plastic protective case. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want.https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
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