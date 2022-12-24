Create New Account
The Perfect Triangle #125 - 23 December 2022 - Guest: Jody Kay
Final Giuseppe show of 2022! Could not end with a better first time guest: Jody Kay (www.jodykay.com) enchanting siren and champion of the indigenous people of Britain joins The Perfect Triangle to describe her personal journey of awakening to the war being waged against whites. 


