The Perfect Triangle #125 - 23 December 2022 - Guest: Jody Kay

Final Giuseppe show of 2022! Could not end with a better first time guest: Jody Kay (www.jodykay.com) enchanting siren and champion of the indigenous people of Britain joins The Perfect Triangle to describe her personal journey of awakening to the war being waged against whites.
