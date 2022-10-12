Create New Account
Russian Military from the Eastern Military District - called up as part of Partial Mobilization - Practical Training in Firing Machine Guns and AGS-17 Heavy Grenade Launchers.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago

Military personnel from the Eastern Military District called up as part of partial mobilization are undergoing practical training in firing machine guns and AGS-17 heavy grenade launchers in the Khabarovsk Territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Video: Russian Ministry of Defense/TASS

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

