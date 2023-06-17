Basic Patrol Gear For Beginners

Defensive kit may be a major consideration for some preppers, depending on the situation. Von Steuben Training put together a basic list with affiliate links to get you started. The link is here: https://vs-training.com/2023/06/15/rifleman-on-a-budget/ Every time Biden corruption surfaces, Trump gets indicted: https://vernsstories.blogspot.com/2023/06/nancy-mace-tells-it-like-it-is.html Carry MORE Ammo, PNW Guerilla: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkE5VDf78QA AB InBev forces woke views, Tractor supply supports tranny shows, we all know about Target's errant ways, Coke, Miller Lite, Garth Brooks and hosts of others demand that ALL Americans bow to their Canaanitish views-boycott them down to the ground!

