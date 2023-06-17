Create New Account
Basic Patrol Gear For Beginners
49 views
channel image
glock 1911
Published 18 hours ago |
Defensive kit may be a major consideration for some preppers, depending on the situation.  Von Steuben Training put together a basic list with affiliate links to get you started.  The link is here:     https://vs-training.com/2023/06/15/rifleman-on-a-budget/   Every time Biden corruption surfaces, Trump gets indicted:    https://vernsstories.blogspot.com/2023/06/nancy-mace-tells-it-like-it-is.html    Carry MORE Ammo, PNW Guerilla:     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkE5VDf78QA      AB InBev forces woke views, Tractor supply supports tranny shows, we all know about Target's errant ways, Coke, Miller Lite, Garth Brooks and hosts of others demand that ALL Americans bow to their Canaanitish views-boycott them down to the ground!

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

logo

