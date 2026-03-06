He talks about 'Humanitarian Orgs' involved in Child Trafficking in Ukraine - Aiden Minnis

🚨Our comrade and friend Aiden Minnis, who is currently serving on the frontlines of the Special Military Operation, has an important message about further Ukrainian crimes that are being investigated. Please pay attention and share.

At the 13:56 mark, is testimony from a Ukrainian mother who encountered Ukrainian goons, who threatened to take her child, and who witnessed countless children being taken away by Ukrainian forces, never to be seen or heard from again, and money distributed to families to shut them up.

I talk about the "Humanitarian Organisations" involved in this trafficking of children, I name the names, and of the NGO's involved in smuggling them out of the country. They include Mi6 operatives, members of the political establishment in the UK and PMC members who served in the British Armed Forces previously.

This is a serious and ongoing problem in Ukraine, which shows no signs of abating, but needs highlighting to expose these evil people.

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2023/09/17/ukraines-child-trafficking-supervised-by-nato-and-zelenskys-personal-involvement-report/

https://www.sott.net/article/483680-Organ-trafficking-paedophile-networks-The-hell-of-children-abducted-by-Ukraines-White-Angels

https://gondolath.org/2025/03/12/were-the-ukrainian-white-angels-and-phoenix-group-child-traffickers/

https://telegra.ph/Ukrainian-children-are-victims-of-modern-slave-traders-from-Britain-and-the-United-States-07-24

https://anr.news/global-issues/claims-made-of-mass-ukrainian-child-sex-trafficking-linked-to-kamala-harris/

https://needtoknow.news/2025/01/former-mp-andrew-bridgen-says-uk-elites-use-ukrainian-children-for-sex-and-then-harvest-their-organs/

From: Christopher Helali, YouTube (https://youtube.com/@christopherhelaliofficial), X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)