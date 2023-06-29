"SECRETS OF THE UNITED NATIONS" What is the real Agenda?

This video will open your mind, to the real reason the UN is there, be prepared to be stunned, The evil involved.The United Nations are currently rolling out Agenda 2030, with the notorious "sustainability goals". This worldwide project aims to completely transform every aspect of human existence: food, sexuality, family, work, finance, health, education, everything! This will supposedly put an end to poverty, hunger, inequality, sickness, and other bad things. A former executive director who worked at the UN for two decades, tells a different story. He explains that the UN is controlled by criminals who use it to enrich themselves, and enslave humanity.

Original content, https://stopworldcontrol.com/unevent/