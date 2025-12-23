BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
One Plant Creates Infinite Fertilizer — Why Did We Stop Using It?
What is happening
What is happening
272 views • 1 day ago
Dec 15, 2025
Comfrey (Bocking 14) was once called the biological engine of sustainable farming — a plant that regrows every 4 weeks, mines nutrients from 6–10 feet underground, and produces up to 100 tons of biomass per acre with zero chemical inputs. In this video, we uncover the forgotten history of Comfrey, the scientist Lawrence D. Hills who tried to feed the world with it, and how fear, convenience, and the fertilizer industry pushed this free, self-renewing fertilizer out of modern agriculture. You’ll learn how Bocking 14 Comfrey: • Pulls nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium from deep subsoil • Breaks down into “black gold” fertilizer in days • Outperforms manure for fruiting and flowering crops • Activates compost and feeds gardens for 20+ years • Works as a true chop-and-drop, lazy gardener fertility system ⚠️ Note: Comfrey is not recommended for internal use. This video focuses on its safe, powerful use as fertilizer and mulch. Planting Comfrey is opting out of store-bought inputs — and into a closed-loop garden that feeds itself. 🌿 Stop buying blue powder. Plant the mine that digs the gold for you. 🔔 Subscribe If you’re into lazy gardening, permaculture, regenerative soil, and lost agricultural knowledge, subscribe for weekly videos on growing more food with less effort.

Keywords
onefertilizerplantwhystopinfiniteusingcreatescomfreyforbiddenroots
