READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 108





1 <A Song. A Psalm of David.> O God, my heart is steadfast; I will sing and give praise, even with my glory.

2 Awake, lute and harp! I will awaken the dawn.

3 I will praise You, O LORD, among the peoples, And I will sing praises to You among the nations.

4 For Your mercy is great above the heavens, And Your truth reaches to the clouds.

5 Be exalted, O God, above the heavens, And Your glory above all the earth;

6 That Your beloved may be delivered, Save with Your right hand, and hear me.

7 God has spoken in His holiness: "I will rejoice; I will divide Shechem And measure out the Valley of Succoth.

8 Gilead is Mine; Manasseh is Mine; Ephraim also is the helmet for My head; Judah is My lawgiver.

9 Moab is My washpot; Over Edom I will cast My shoe; Over Philistia I will triumph."

10 Who will bring me into the strong city? Who will lead me to Edom?

11 Is it not You, O God, who cast us off? And You, O God, who did not go out with our armies?

12 Give us help from trouble, For the help of man is useless.

13 Through God we will do valiantly, For it is He who shall tread down our enemies.

(Ps. 108:1-13 NKJ)