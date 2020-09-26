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HOW TO CREATE HEAVEN ON EARTH - DR. BRUCE LIPTON (VIDEO)
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44 views • September 26, 2020
Governments and Religions have the sole/soul purpose of PROGRAMMING HUMANS WITH FALSE INFORMATION THROUGH THE USE OF MIND CONTROL. While you are PROGRAMMED by one or both of these two organizations, you are UNCONSCIOUS. Both organizations teach False Information through the use of FEAR and PsyOps. This place is called HEAVEN ON EARTH for a reason, it is GOVERNMENTS and RELIGIONS that make earth A LIVING HELL and PRISON PLANET. Without both organizations, this place would be a much, much better place. Fear of Arrest and Jail and Fear of an Afterlife in Hell are their MODUS OPERANDI (aka Method of Operation). Time to Wake Up and become CONSCIOUS. Lose the Fear coming from Governments and Religions, but also don't shove your head in the sand. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst, and do the research it takes to become Conscious. ONLY CONSCIOUS BEINGS CAN CHANGE OR CREATE REALITY!!! Treat others as you want to be Treated, and do not let anyone take control of your body, not the government, and not the church. Simply say I DO NOT CONSENT, and do not give into the PEER PRESSURE FROM THE UNCONSCIOUS MASSES.
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After Skool on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KmNKYC1l0stjctkGswl6g
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
After Skool on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KmNKYC1l0stjctkGswl6g
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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