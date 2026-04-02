💥Popular Mobilization Forces - Israeli air attack in the Qayyarah area

💥🇮🇶 Popular Mobilization Forces

At 11:40, the command headquarters of Brigade 58 in the Nineveh Operations sector was struck by a U.S.–Israeli air attack in the Qayyarah area, as part of ongoing attacks targeting PMF positions.

Adding:

"Right now, in less than a week, a powerful national campaign sweeping across the country has brought forward around 7 million Iranians who have already stepped up and declared they're ready to pick up arms and stand in defense of our nation." - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Adding:

💥🇮🇷Iranian Fars reports that the US and Israel have struck one of Iran's key infrastructure facilities - the B1 bridge, which connects Tehran with the western regions of the country.

It is noted that the bridge, which was opened earlier this year, is considered the highest in the Middle East.

It is also reported that there were casualties as a result of the attack.