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Doctors Tried to Kill M3, 5x Cancer Survivor Flees Medical Murder at Killer Hospital
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100 views • January 29, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Just a short time ago we spoke with Michigan Congressional candidate and Covid doctor Sherry O’Donnell. Now, the patient she saved the life of, Kathy Jankoviak, joins us to discuss the extent of what she went through under the care of the murderous Fauci-gulag.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vti275-doctors-tried-to-kill-me-5x-cancer-survivor-flees-medical-murder-at-killer-.html
Just a short time ago we spoke with Michigan Congressional candidate and Covid doctor Sherry O’Donnell. Now, the patient she saved the life of, Kathy Jankoviak, joins us to discuss the extent of what she went through under the care of the murderous Fauci-gulag.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vti275-doctors-tried-to-kill-me-5x-cancer-survivor-flees-medical-murder-at-killer-.html
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