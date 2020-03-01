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How to Protect Yourself From Coronavirus SGT Report With Valerie Robitaille
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1965 views • March 01, 2020
Sean from the SGT Report interviewed Valerie Robitaille, PhD(c)/Nutritionist, and wife of free energy inventor James Robitaille (QEG). Discusses immune techniques to protect against Covid19 Coronavirus and other pathogens, and her free energy experience.Check out her websites for immune support packages, and sleeping pods discussed in the interview.
https://www.holistichealthonline.info/
https://fringeenergy.com/
https://www.holistichealthonline.info/
https://fringeenergy.com/
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