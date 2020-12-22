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Environmentalism: The new totalitarianism
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8 views • December 22, 2020
Kate Wand, December 21, 2020
"In the celestial confrontations between Science and Gaia, Gaia always wins."
A short film about a settled 'Science'; Environmentalism.
Based on the essay The Green Reich by Dr. Drieu Godefridi, philosopher and jurist.
"The Green Reich: From Global Warming to Green Tyranny"
An essay by Drieu Godefridi, PhD, founder of Hayek Institute, Brussels.
This film is based on the translation from French by Kate Wand of his essay, approved by Godefridi, available at https://very-opinionated.com.
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
Please support the Very Opinionated Show:
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
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Show Notes:
The Green Reich: https://www.amazon.com/Green-Reich-Drieu-Godefridi/dp/2930650249
Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
"In the celestial confrontations between Science and Gaia, Gaia always wins."
A short film about a settled 'Science'; Environmentalism.
Based on the essay The Green Reich by Dr. Drieu Godefridi, philosopher and jurist.
"The Green Reich: From Global Warming to Green Tyranny"
An essay by Drieu Godefridi, PhD, founder of Hayek Institute, Brussels.
This film is based on the translation from French by Kate Wand of his essay, approved by Godefridi, available at https://very-opinionated.com.
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
Please support the Very Opinionated Show:
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9kGfLP_dGp0KCDTNiUjow/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
ALL VIDEOS ARE ON ODYSEE: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow
Show Notes:
The Green Reich: https://www.amazon.com/Green-Reich-Drieu-Godefridi/dp/2930650249
Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
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