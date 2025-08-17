KAYLA POLLOCK PARALYZED BY THE COVIDIOCRACY ⚕ OFFERED MAID [MEDICAL ASSISTANCE IN DYING]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jessica Rojas 🇺🇸💪 - Meet Kayla-
She was paralyzed by the Covid shot.
She asked for help...
Canada’s solution? MAID “medical assistance in dying.”
Even worse?
Canada now gets the majority of its organs from people they’ve euthanized *murdered*
They hurt you.
They kill you.
Then they carve you up.
This isn’t healthcare. It’s a real life horror movie. 😔🙏
CANADIAN WOMAN OFFERED EUTHANASIA AFTER DOCTOR ACKNOWLEDGED SHE WAS PARALYZED BY COVID SHOT
Kayla Pollock, a 37-year-old mother from Ontario, was left paralyzed from the neck down after receiving a Moderna booster, only to be offered assisted suicide twice.
