Full Sail Blood Orange Hefeweizen 4.0/5

This is a really tasty beer that I've tried to hang before. Finally the universe is okay w this review being posted. She has a beautiful sweet orange nose and a nice bright white creamy head. The initial hit is light and smooth. She builds fast and burns medium fast thru the middle with the orange hit on the back end. Neither clean nor dry this beer is still a very easy drinker. Running 5.2 ABV the IBUs are 23 which is a little higher than usual for hefe's and the SRM is lets give it an 8. A good solid warm weather brew.This should be a mover for the warm summer days to come.Thanks for stopping in and putting some eyes on here,E.Beer re-capping gadget link: EDM SizzlerAs always I have no connections to any of these companies.You can always find me on the usual Anti-Social Media sites: