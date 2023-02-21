The narrowcast of Humanity

2023 Has turned over a new leaf of consciousness and it has clearly presented humanity as a whole with what will now be considered a new millennial buzz word, narrowcast frequency. We have lost the art of conversation in a stigma of AI driven rhetoric and programmed responses and internet sound bytes. The future is nothing but a frightening revelation of prophecy born true to what is now being termed as worshipping the AI god for the younger generation and the Ignorance god for those of us who really should know better. I hope this audio while being directed to one specific soul gives anyone listening the courage to look in the mirror and deny the consensual programming hijacking their consciousness and forcing them to bend the knee to a world of compliance, control and elite born agenda. If we are to pass the initiation to a higher density of unified human expression then we must raise our Narrowband frequency to greater heights. P & C 2023 7th sense Productions all rights reserved worldwide in perpetuity https://www.mixcloud.com/9th_Sense/

