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Encyclopedia Americana 1958 (before the Antarctic Treaty) THE TRUTH MATTERS
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661 views • August 01, 2020
Antarctic Treaty System
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antarctic_Treaty_System

Job 38:14
"It is turned as clay to the seal; and they stand as a garment."
Genesis 1:6-8
"6 And God said, Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters.
7 And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so.
8 And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day."


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flat earthtruth mattersbiblical earthantarctic treatyencyclopedia americana 1958
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