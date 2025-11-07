Update: War On Christians

The Global War On Christianity Just Got A Whole Lot Worse & Ted Cruz Doesn’t Care

* Zelensky is using the secret police to extinguish traditional Christianity in Ukraine.

* How come no one in the U.S. Congress seems to notice this?

* Bob Amsterdam is an international lawyer specializing in political advocacy and human rights. He is Founder and Managing Partner of Amsterdam & Partners LLP.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 November 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bob-amsterdam-narek

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1986856179008741567