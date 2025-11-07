Update: War On Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Global War On Christianity Just Got A Whole Lot Worse & Ted Cruz Doesn’t Care
* Zelensky is using the secret police to extinguish traditional Christianity in Ukraine.
* How come no one in the U.S. Congress seems to notice this?
* Bob Amsterdam is an international lawyer specializing in political advocacy and human rights. He is Founder and Managing Partner of Amsterdam & Partners LLP.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 November 2025
