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TIME SENSITIVE - There is a Crazy Good Sale on Russets - Use them to Start A Survival Garden Later
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81 views • December 15, 2021
STOCK UP NOW - With prices rocketing up and food shortages coming, buy these Russet potatoes at an amazing price. 100 pounds of russets normally cost $57 but we got 100 pounds for just $20. They store a long time so you will have months to eat off them, then plant the left overs in the spring.
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#food shortage #survival garden #Growing potatoes
Paypal Donate here. https://paypal.me/LupoTV
Venmo = @Tarrin-Lupo
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
#food shortage #survival garden #Growing potatoes
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