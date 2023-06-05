Merrick Garland was a target. How much dirt the CCP was able to collect on him, even a person who is a legal advisor to the US Department of Justice and accompanied Garland on that trip to China

https://gettr.com/post/p2irrai0501

0601 Ava on Matta of Fact

Merrick Garland was a target. How much dirt the Chinese Communist Party was able to collect on him, even a person who is a legal advisor to the US Department of Justice and accompanied Garland on that trip to China. This is why we need your congressional leaders to look into Miles Guo‘s case.

Garland成为了目标。中国共产党能够搜集到多少关于他的黑材料。甚至有一位美国司法部的法律顾问，伴随Garland一起进行这次访问。这就是为什么我们需要你们的国会领导人调查郭先生的案件。

