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TRUMP SENDS THEM ALL TO JAIL DREAM/ God Almighty sends this message to America
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319 views • February 04, 2021
THE LORD'S MESSAGE TO AMERICA
President Trump will fully recover from COVID IN TIME TO WIN A SECOND TERM IN OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENCY OF THE USA.
Find out in this video the exact day indictments will be issued to the corrupt American government officials.
From now on I am going to include the transcript for each video in the reply box. You will now be able to read what was said at your own pace.
God's Ranger
President Trump will fully recover from COVID IN TIME TO WIN A SECOND TERM IN OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENCY OF THE USA.
Find out in this video the exact day indictments will be issued to the corrupt American government officials.
From now on I am going to include the transcript for each video in the reply box. You will now be able to read what was said at your own pace.
God's Ranger
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