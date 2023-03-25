'Holy Smokes': China Strikes Major Partnership With Russia — But Nobody Seems to Care

TuckerCarlson: China Strikes Major Partnership With Russia — But Nobody Seems to Care "Going forward, Russia will supply much of China's oil and natural gas. Vladimir Putin also agreed to use Chinese currency in trade with Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Once again, holy smokes." "'Change that hasn't happened in 100 years,' Xi said, 'is coming. And we are driving this change together.'"
https://twitter.com/i/status/1638694831353372674
