Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Holy Smokes': China Strikes Major Partnership With Russia — But Nobody Seems to Care
54 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

TuckerCarlson: China Strikes Major Partnership With Russia — But Nobody Seems to Care   "Going forward, Russia will supply much of China's oil and natural gas. Vladimir Putin also agreed to use Chinese currency in trade with Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Once again, holy smokes." "'Change that hasn't happened in 100 years,' Xi said, 'is coming. And we are driving this change together.'"


https://twitter.com/i/status/1638694831353372674 



Keywords
iranfake newstucker carlson tonightwokesaudichina russiatrump indictmentweaponized doj

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket