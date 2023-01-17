Why Oscar-Winner Richard Dreyfuss is Grateful Glenn 'Outed' Him The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 170

Glenn Beck





Jan 14, 2023

Even as an Oscar-winning A-list actor, Richard Dreyfuss never really fit in with the Hollywood crowd. “There are people who now think that opposing views are un-American,” he tells Glenn. Today, that toxic belief has been spread across the country, and he couldn’t stay silent. Having grown up communist, he’s seen this before, and he believes the root issue is simple: Our schools no longer teach civics. To fight back, he founded the Dreyfuss Civics Initiative and wrote his new book, “One Thought Scares Me.” His hope is to save America by encouraging conversations between people with opposing views. He lives by this. In his own words, he’s a “Lib-o-Conserve-o-Rad-o-Middle of the road-o,” and has been for years. And of course, he’s gathered plenty of stories over those years: Activism, drugs, James Dean, the 1960s, the consequences of celebrity feuds, the power of a good teacher … Oh, and a story about how his great-grand aunt may have assassinated a Russian Emperor.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqGc6K_W4ik