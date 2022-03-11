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CL News - 10 Março 2022
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
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10 views • March 11, 2022
Preços da gasolina e do óleo diesel decolam, brasileiros resgatados na Ucrânia chegam a Brasília, esmagadora maioria da opinião pública é contra o aborto, e muito mais.
//•••//•••//•••//
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• Telegram: t.me/claudiolessaoficial (ou Claudio Lessa Jornalista)
• Rumble: www.rumble.com/ClaudioLessa
//•••//•••//•••//
Colabore com o CL News!
•PIX – Chave: 61-98347-3357
•PIX – Chave: 61-98114-9428
•BANCO DO BRASIL
Agência 5977-3 • Conta Poupança 6005-4 • Variação 51
•CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL
Agência 2304 • Produto 1288 ou 013 • Conta Poupança 853121664-6
•ITAÚ
Agência 0919 • Conta Poupança 41250-2 • Complemento 500
•BRADESCO
Agência 7979 • Conta Poupança 1000097-1
•NUBANK
Agência 0001 • Conta Corrente 76140333-2
•SANTANDER
Agência 4289 • Conta Poupança 60013762-6
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Keywords
dieselbrasilabortoclaudio lessabrasiliagasolinabrasileirosresgateopiniao publicaucrania
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