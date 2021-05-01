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Agenda 21, Depopulation and Total Enslavement
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415 views • May 01, 2021
Do your own research. This long term plan to enslave all of humanity
via Agenda 21 (the U.N. Agenda for the 21st century). This plan has been
underway since at least the 1970's.
Agenda 21, the “comprehensive plan” for a New World Order, is a document
agreed upon by world leaders at the United Nations Earth Summit which
took place in Rio De Janeiro in 1992.
via Agenda 21 (the U.N. Agenda for the 21st century). This plan has been
underway since at least the 1970's.
Agenda 21, the “comprehensive plan” for a New World Order, is a document
agreed upon by world leaders at the United Nations Earth Summit which
took place in Rio De Janeiro in 1992.
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