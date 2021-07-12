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What's In Your Suitcase? Things To Take With You On Your Travels For Good Health
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61 views • July 12, 2021
Kate Shemirani joins me live from Winston Churchill's house for this exclusive episode on health tips when you travel and a bit of history in the process.
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Help support Kate's crowd justice fund to help cover legal expenses she is incurring due to speaking the truth about the plandemic and the jab here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
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Get your $5 trial bottle of zeolite Clinoptilolite by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3yJ2tnj
Pick up chlorine dioxide here: https://amzn.to/3AL9W78
Help support Kate's crowd justice fund to help cover legal expenses she is incurring due to speaking the truth about the plandemic and the jab here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/whats-in-your-suitcase-things-to-take-with-you-on-your-travels-for-good-health-with-kate-shemirani/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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