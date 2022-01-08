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ARE COVID-VAXXED MORE INFECTIOUS THAN UNVAXXED?
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413 views • January 08, 2022
The Highwire with Del Bigtree



ARE COVID-VAXXED MORE INFECTIOUS THAN UNVAXXED?

THE UK’s HART group has published data showing increased infection rates among the Covid-vaccinated, within 2 weeks of dose 2. What are the implications given the push for 3rd, and even 4th boosters?

#Omicron #Covid19 #HART #Boosters

POSTED: January 7, 2022
Keywords
del bigtreeunvaxxedinfectiousthe highwireunvaccinatedmorehartcovid19omicronboosterscovid-vaxxwd
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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