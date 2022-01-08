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ARE COVID-VAXXED MORE INFECTIOUS THAN UNVAXXED?
THE UK’s HART group has published data showing increased infection rates among the Covid-vaccinated, within 2 weeks of dose 2. What are the implications given the push for 3rd, and even 4th boosters?
#Omicron #Covid19 #HART #Boosters
POSTED: January 7, 2022