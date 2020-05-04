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Who First Said "More Akin to Monkeys Than to Man?"
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15 views • May 04, 2020
This oft-quoted phrase is used to portray the White man as an evil racist but who first made that comment. The Congressional Record attributed a similar comment to George Arbuthnot, and refers to him as a "Calcutta merchant." Actually Arbuthnot owned about 20% of India.
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