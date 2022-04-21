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Bob Snow - Airline Pilot Who Had A Heart Attack On The Flight Deck Speaks Out About The Forced Vax
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479 views • April 21, 2022
What if he had been actually landing the plane? I feel sorry for him, but he should have gotten fired and sued them for firing him instead of trying to protect a job. Now him and his career are over. He will not get better from this.
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