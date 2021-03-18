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See GI Joe?
Intuitive Edge Tarot
Intuitive Edge Tarot
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20 views • March 18, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at recent video of Joe Biden addressing members of the press in what appears to be green screen or CGI backdrop. What is this about and what is going on here?

This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.

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Knight of Pentacles from the Gilded Tarot Royale deck. Artwork by Ciro Marchetti
Keywords
newspresidentjoe bidenstagedcgigreen screen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy