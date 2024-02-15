Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPISODE 0
channel image
Beating Cancer Today
1 Subscribers
96 views
Published Yesterday
I want to post a video of the dosage of paste that I personally take. In an effort to streamline and simplify, I take one heaping spoonful in the morning of the I2 paste- this is not a precise dose and ranges in the 800mg area- but I take it one time in the morning and that’s it!!! I continue to take the other four components of the cocktail spread out over three times a day… Stay tuned for this Thursday’s live broadcast at noon for specific regimen of what, when and how much I take on a daily basis!!!
(Streamed Live on July 24, 2023)

My name is Kevin and I had Stage 4 colorectal cancer. I have been NED (No Evidence of Disease) with clean scans for almost 2 years and I want to tell you why!


Keywords
healthcancerfenbendazole

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket