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Has God Removed His Hand From America?
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92 views • April 04, 2022
On the brink of destruction, how did we get here? Also, The World Government Forum openly says they are going to abandon the financial system.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War room Pandemic - World Government Forum
https://rumble.com/vzbq9h-episode-1751-lindsey-graham-rejects-the-pedophilia-protector-judge-jackson.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War room Pandemic - World Government Forum
https://rumble.com/vzbq9h-episode-1751-lindsey-graham-rejects-the-pedophilia-protector-judge-jackson.html
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