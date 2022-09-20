Create New Account
Stew Peters Full Show: MASSIVE Evidence Exposing Fauci’s Crimes
802 views
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 2 months ago

MASSIVE Evidence Exposing Fauci’s Crimes, NIH Weaponizes DEAD CORPSES To Create New “Virus”Monkeypox is showing up all over the world, but only only homosexual sodomites seem to be getting it. But why aren’t more of them dying? Dr. Love believes she has the answer to this question.

Attorney Thomas Renz joins to detail his lawsuit exposing Fauci's LIES to Congress, the connections to Hunter Biden, and Big Pharma's dirty dealings.

Dr. Jane Ruby joins to expose how the FDA is pushing injections that have never been tested on humans. Ruby details the lies behind the newest variant and more!

Tony Lyons joins to detail how Kennedy's, "The Real Anthony Fauci" is the kill-shot needed to expose the long line of Fauci's lies, corruption, and more

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

